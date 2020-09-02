Hang-up calls to 911 have been on the rise for our dispatch center, as well as every other center. We’re looking for your help, so that we can continue to provide the best service to the community.
Handling 911 hang-ups can sometimes be a relatively long, drawn-out process for our dispatchers. We never know if the person on the other end of the line is having an actual emergency or not. We can be taking away from providing the best service when we are constantly working on hang-ups.
How can you help?
• Stay on the line if you call 911 by accident. One of the best things a dispatcher likes to hear is that there is no emergency. People frequently panic and hang up thinking that the call hasn’t gone through yet, but in most circumstances it already has. If your phone call is connected or ringing, our dispatcher is already being notified about a potential emergency. Staying on the line significantly reduces the amount of time the dispatcher spends on 9-1-1 hang-ups.
• Teach children about 911 at a young age. Children playing with phones, sometimes even old, disconnected ones, are frequent callers as well. If you have children, speak to them about when the right time to call 911 is, and what to do when they call 911.
• Check your devices: There are features on your phone that allow you to hold a button or combination of buttons which will call 911 automatically.
If you have one of those devices, consider checking the “SOS” or “Emergency Call” settings. Your cellphone carrier has more information about these settings.
By helping us with these things, you can help ensure that you and your neighbors are getting the best service from our Center.
What happens when you call 911?
There are number of different answers to this question depending on the situation. However, there are some things you can expect to happen on almost every call. The first two questions you will be asked when you call 911 are:
• 911 What is the address to your emergency?
• What is the phone number you are calling from?
The operator will ask you to repeat both of these two answers to verify it is correct.
Once this information has been verified the dispatcher will ask what the problem is, and for details regarding exactly what has happened.
From this point in the call going forward, the call can change quite a bit. If you are calling for an ambulance, we are required by protocol to ask certain questions pertaining to the patient. We also have the ability to give pre-arrival instructions before the ambulance arrives. These include, but are not limited to CPR, childbirth, choking and more.
Here are some tips to help the dispatcher get you help.
• Stay as calm as possible.
• Listen to the Dispatchers questions and instructions.
• Follow the directions given for aid.
• Stay on the phone until the dispatcher instructs you to disconnect (unless you are not safe doing so).
These four simple guidelines will assist us in getting you the needed help faster.