Fair time! Love those words. Immediately sends visions of hundreds of people enjoying rabbits, chickens, pigs, calves, bucking four-legged animals and generous community members backing kids whose livestock is up for sale.
But then, horrors of horrors, school is the very next week. Ah well, all good things are replaced by more good things. Century School will hold a Back To School event on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 4–6 p.m. Comes and meet the faculty, and make certain all registration is complete. Schools will begin in reality on Monday, Aug. 26.
It never ceases to amaze me how the geese know when the grain harvest begins. Several flocks have passed over honking their arrival already. I wonder if they remember which fields have the yummiest meals.
The summer would not have been complete without raccoons to put up with (a family walking up my sidewalk one morning) or a sweet deer calmly walking through the yard early in the morning. The starlings have vanished and the dragonflies have replaced them. Life is grand.