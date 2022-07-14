Seasonal rules outlawing fireworks and restricting campfires are set to take effect across Utah’s four northernmost counties on Monday as hot, dry midsummer weather raises the risk of wildfire throughout the region.
Box Elder, Cache, Rich and Weber counties are implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions throughout unincorporated areas on July 18. That means open fires are only allowed in established public facilities, such as improved campgrounds and picnic areas. Fires are still allowed on private properties, as long as they have permanently constructed fire pits and immediate access to running water.
The restrictions also prohibit fireworks of any kind, as well as the use of steel ammunition or exploding targets while shooting. Activities including smoking and the cutting, welding or grinding of metal must be done away from dry vegetation, and any machinery using an internal combustion engine must be equipped with a functioning spark arrestor.
Incorporated cities and towns are allowed to implement their own rules within the confines of state law. In Box Elder County, Tremonton and Brigham City had already outlawed fireworks in certain “high-risk” parts of town prior to the Independence Day holiday, and those rules remain in place for the Pioneer Day weekend.
Agricultural burning is also affected by the restrictions. Farmers seeking a burn permit must obtain a handwritten exemption from the county, which issues permits on a case-by-case basis after conducting an on-site inspection to assess any potential fire hazards.
After relatively cool weather helped keep a damper on northern Utah’s wildfire season during late spring and early summer, fire danger is growing rapidly with the arrival of hotter, drier conditions.
“Things are drying out pretty good,” Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton said. “They’re ready to burn.”
The restrictions come as several fires have flared up in and around Box Elder County in recent days.
Responders were able to contain a lightning-caused wildfire near Yost in northwestern Box Elder County that started Wednesday as they were headed to help battle another blaze just across the state border in Nevada.
Firefighters from Box Elder County and Park Valley helped put out the fire, which burned about 15 acres in the Mahogany Peaks area on Sawtooth National Forest land. The local responders worked alongside crews from the U.S. Forest Service, which had people remaining at the site Thursday to make sure it didn’t reignite.
Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton said someone called to report the fire after seeing lightning that came along with a brief storm that passed through the area.
With windy conditions accompanying the storm, Barton said the small amount of precipitation it also brought helped slow the progress of what could have been a much bigger fire. Also helping was the fact that crews were already nearby on their way to another fire started by lightning in Nevada, several miles west of Grouse Creek, and some were able to divert northward and assist.
Without those factors, the fire south of Yost “would have been off to the races,” Barton said. “It was nice to get that instant access.”
There were no reports of injuries or structural damage related to the fire.
Those who continued to the fire in Nevada were able to help contain that blaze as well after it burned around 50 acres.
A fire in Idaho’s Cassia County near the Box Elder County border, also started by lightning, torched some 280 acres this week.
A human-caused fire attributed to a roadside ignition on the Cache County side of Sardine Canyon burned more than 50 acres and forced the brief evacuation of about 10 homes on July 9 before crews got it under control the following day.
Barton said the county responded to two separate car fires near the Sardine summit this week, and was able to stop both before they could spread to nearby fields of dry vegetation.