Box Elder County has agreed to increase the pay of its law enforcement officers, citing a “critical” shortage that officials say has left the sheriff’s office severely understaffed and overworked.
At its meeting on Sept. 4, the Box Elder County Commission voted unanimously to raise the compensation of county law enforcement personnel, including both patrol deputies and those who work at the county jail.
The goal of the increase is not just to make the job more attractive to potential new recruits, but also to alleviate an ongoing problem with turnover inside the sheriff’s department.
“We are facing a critical staffing shortage,” Commissioner Jeff Scott said. “Folks may be leaving the profession to go work in other professions because of higher money. They may be leaving here to go to other entities to get paid more. We’ve literally had some of our deputies leaving after just a few months because they get offered something someplace else, so we need to get our wages up higher.”
County Sheriff Kevin Potter said his department currently has 27 unfilled positions out of nearly 100 total, including half of the 18 patrol positions allocated in the department’s budget.
Potter said there are currently eight deputies in training at the county jail, but there is still a major shortage even if those trainees are accounted for.
“If everything goes right, at the end of October they’ll come out and start filling spots and we’ll go down to about 20 empty spots,” he said. But even in that scenario, he said one in five allotted spots for the department would still be vacant.
Potter said the recruiting and retention problems created by relatively low pay are also taking a toll on the existing force, as deputies are often forced to work long extra hours to make up for the shortage.
“In patrol, if anybody needs a day off or has to go to court, somebody has to come in and work overtime shifts,” he said. “That’s the position they’ve been in for several years now, and I know we’re burning them out.”
Commissioners voted to increase compensation across the board by three pay grades, which will cost the county an additional $772,000 annually.
Scott said it was important to increase the pay of existing employees, rather than just raise the starting rate to attract new deputies.
“One of the worst things that could happen is if we just raised our starting salary for a brand new hire and they’re making more than a two- or three- year deputy,” he said. “We wanted to do it across the board so there’s parity, and everybody’s getting rewarded for their service and their time.”
He said the current shortage is so severe that even after the raise, the sheriff’s department will still be operating well within its budget. He’s said it’s well worth the extra money if it helps keep experienced employees in their positions.
“There’s a cost of training with any entity, and the more you have to train people and (you have) turnover, the more it costs the entity. You just don’t get the production,” Scott said. “We’ve got a lot of really new guys and lot of guys that are getting close to retirement, but not a lot of tweeners.”
County Human Resources Manager Jenica Stander said the raise would make the sheriff’s department comparable to what local city police departments are paying, but future pay raises may be needed in order for the department to stay competitive in attracting new deputies, as well as keeping the ones it already has.
“We may be back here in six months doing it again, but it’s a start,” Stander said.
Commissioners agreed that the pay raise along might not be enough to solve the problem. At last week’s meeting, they also considered lifting the cap on how much paid vacation time deputies can carry over from one year to the next, or to pay them for unused vacation time.
“These guys are working and trying to get guys trained and bases covered and the public taken care of,” Potter said. “There’s no feasible way, because of staffing issues, that they can keep up and be able to take time off. Their leave time that they’ve legitimately earned is going to evaporate.”
The commission tabled that issue to give Potter more time to consult his employees as to whether they would prefer to carry over their vacation hours beyond the current 160 hours allowed annually, or be paid out for them.
Commissioner Stan Summers said the state also needs to look at providing better retirement benefits to law enforcement officers, and said he’s working on a resolution with other counties in the state to send to the governor’s office.
“We’ve got some really good support” from other counties, Summers said. “We need to continue to put pressure on them, because apparently they really don’t care about what’s going on in public safety, so somehow, somewhere, we’ve got to get their attention.”
Commissioners have also been looking at more creative ways to help lighten the workload of the sheriff’s department, including bringing in search and rescue personnel to help with some duties that don’t require police certification, and having the county attorney’s office help with some investigation work.
Meanwhile, the pay increases approved on Sept. 4 will take effect Sept. 29.
“This is going to make a big difference,” Potter said.