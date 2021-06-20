A Brigham City man who was serving time at the Box Elder County Jail died shortly after being taken to a local hospital Saturday night.
Thomas Jeffery Johnston, 50, was arrested Thursday, June 17 on outstanding warrants for misdemeanor drug possession in Box Elder County, and was booked into jail. According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, booking staff were alerted that Johnston “was experiencing detox symptoms, withdrawing from controlled substances” upon his arrival at the jail.
Johnston was held in an observation cell for continuous monitoring by deputies and medical staff and received treatment for withdrawal symptoms, the press release stated.
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Johnston told jail staff he wasn’t feeling well, and after a checkup and discussion was admitted to Brigham City Community Hospital. Officials say his condition worsened around midnight, and he died “a short time later.”
No further information about the circumstances surrounding Johnston’s death was immediately available.
Following Johnston’s death, the Box Elder County Sheriff invoked “Critical Incident Investigation Protocol” and notified the Northern Utah Critical Incident Investigation Team, a group consisting of law enforcement agencies in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties. As members of the team, participating agencies typically inform each other of any “officer involved critical incident,” including the death of someone in custody.
The team turned the investigation into Johnston’s death over to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.