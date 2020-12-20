The death of an inmate at the Box Elder County Jail last week is under investigation by an outside agency, but officials are not suspecting foul play.
According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old inmate Gary Gomez “appeared to be having some sort of medical distress” and fell to the ground in his cell at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Jail deputies who observed Gomez’ collapse administered CPR while waiting for an ambulance. A Brigham City ambulance arrived and emergency medical personnel took over, but Gomez was declared dead at the scene.
“The inmate was alone in the cell at the time and there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death,” the press release stated.
Because the death occurred while Gomez was in custody, Cache County officials are leading an investigation into the incident in accordance with established protocols.