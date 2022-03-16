The Box Elder Sheriff’s Office is joining dozens of other law enforcement agencies across Utah in a statewide effort to prevent and prosecute crimes perpetrated against minors over the internet.
The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was created in 2000 as “a multi-jurisdictional task force that investigates and prosecutes individuals who use the Internet to exploit children,” according to the state attorney general’s website. The program is a collaborative effort between federal, state and local agencies in which local jurisdictions gain access to state and federal resources in the fight against crimes that include sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor over the internet, and dealing in material harmful to a minor.
Box Elder County is joining the effort following discussions between county and state staff, including Ryan Statts, an investigator in the county attorney’s office who has been pursuing internet-based crimes against children since he joined the county about a year ago.
Staats said he saw a timely opportunity for the county to partner with the state, considering Box Elder’s growing population and a corresponding increase in the types of offenses the task force goes after.
“We’re one of the few counties of our size that doesn’t have an ICAC affiliate,” Staats recently told members of the Box Elder County Commission, who approved a memorandum of understanding with the state to join the task force. “It’s something I noticed was a need for our agency and the county.”
He said joining the effort comes with no net cost to local taxpayers, as the effort is funded through a grant administered through the Department of Homeland Security that trickles down through the state. Staats will take on the lead role in the county for ICAC, which will cover related expenses through the federal grant.
Anne Hansen, civil deputy attorney for Box Elder County, said the mission of ICAC is threefold: to properly investigate and prosecute those who sexually exploit children through the use of the internet and/or computers; to provide training and equipment to those investigating and prosecuting; and to provide community education regarding the prevention of internet-based crimes against children.
“It’s definitely needed, and it’s going to be an important thing for our office,” Hansen said. “We’ll be able to benefit from grant resources, joint operations and training opportunities, both locally and nationally.”
At the time the county commission approved the agreement on March 2, Staats said he was investigating two active cases in Box Elder County that would fall under the umbrella of ICAC.