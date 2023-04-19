As warmer spring weather begins to make its presence felt after a long, wet winter, some parts of Utah have already seen problems with flooding.
While certain isolated areas in Box Elder County count themselves among those experiencing issues with runoff from melting snow, officials say most of the county is in relatively good shape heading into peak runoff season over the next several weeks.
“We have had some nuisance flooding in a few places, and I expect we may have some more,” Box Elder County Emergency Manager Mark Millett wrote in assessing the situation late last week.
So far this spring, Millett said the weather pattern has been close to ideal. After a brief warmup that sent local temperatures into the 70s last week and the 60s over the weekend, cooler conditions were expected for this week with overnight lows dipping below or close to below freezing, providing the freeze-thaw cycle that water managers and residents who live in flood-prone areas like to see.
If that continues, the snowpack will come down from the mountains in a gradual, controlled manner instead of all at once.
“If we continue to have a few moderately warm days followed by a bit of a cool down, then some more warm days and so on, we will do well,” Millett said.
The season hasn’t been without some issues in the Bear River Valley. In Bear River City, rampant basement flooding in late March had people running sump pumps around the clock, emptying into the sewer system and overwhelming the city’s capacity to handle it.
City officials urged residents to stop emptying their pumps into the sewer system, and drier overall weather in recent days has helped alleviate the problem.
“We are not out of the woods yet, but things are looking much better,” officials posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Submerged agricultural fields have been a common sight in the area in recent weeks, causing headaches for many farmers who are waiting anxiously for the opportunity to get their crops in the ground.
Parts of the Tremonton-Garland area experienced some flooding in March, triggering memories of the damaging 2017 floods for some. But conditions were different during that event, with large amounts of rain falling on top of ice and frozen earth that was unable to absorb the water. The cities have also been working to improve their storm drainage systems since then.
Millett said local waterways that are downstream from reservoirs, including the Bear River and Box Elder Creek, are currently running high to make room in the reservoirs to absorb the upcoming peak runoff as much as possible. Because of this, much of land along the banks of the Bear is likely to be submerged for some time.
Those who live near existing streams and creeks, directly downhill from mountain drainages or in low-lying areas should pay extra attention to the weather, but for now, Millett said the flood outlook is good for most people in the county.
“There is a lot of news about flooding around the state, but don’t panic,” he said. “You need to look at where you live to understand if you are at risk.”
Of course, the weather can change on relatively short notice, which is why Millett said the county has emergency plans in place if conditions change and create more widespread problems.
“It is going to take us a good six to eight weeks to get through the peak of the runoff season,” he said. “I expect that the sump pumps will be busy for a while as we wait for the high water table in the soil to drop back down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.