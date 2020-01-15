The federal, state and local governments do not have a revenue problem, they have a spending problem and our city and county are no exception. The Box Elder County Commissioners approved a $45 million budget for the year 2020 and will end up spending $3 million more than it will take in, which is no surprise, that is all government knows how to do, tax and spend what is not rightfully theirs.
The commissioners voted themselves a raise yet again. In 2018, their salary was $41,350, raised it to $47,516 and now to $50,899. The county attorney's salary in 2018 was $100,000, raised to $118,360 and now to $126,788. The justice court judge salary in 2018 was $90,000, raised to $106,525 and now to $114,109. Sheriff's salary in 2018 was $74,395, raised to $88,054, now to $94,323. The county assessor, auditor, clerk recorder and treasurer salaries in 2018 were $68,193, raised to $80,714 and now to $86,461. Remember, these salaries do not include their benefits. Our founding fathers warned us about representatives enriching themselves. Our representatives do not care about the citizens budgets, only their own.
The BEC commissioners approved spending $1.6 million for a building to house the Bookmobile. Is a Bookmobile or it's housing a public necessity? Government controlled education or libraries should be private, not public, because then the government cannot dictate what you will be learning as they do with pubic education and libraries or keep taxing you to death to force you to pay for them.
Calvin Coolidge stated it very well, "A government which lays taxes on the people not required by urgent public necessity and sound public policy is not a protector of liberty, but an instrument of tyranny. It condemns the citizen to servitude."
Because of our ignorance of the science of government, we the people, keep losing our liberty. Our brothers and sisters in Christ have no problem enslaving their fellow brothers and sisters into financial bondage and taking away their property rights!
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City