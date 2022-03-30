Much of the most recent meeting of the Box Elder County Board of Commissioners was devoted to bringing some county functions up to speed with the digital age.
At their March 16 meeting, the commissioners approved a plan to move the county tax sale online, doing away with a longstanding tradition of holding the annual auction in person at the county courthouse. The event is a public auction of properties that have been seized due to delinquent property tax payments.
County Auditor Tom Kotter said the move will likely bring more bidders to the table as a result of the increased access the online format will provide.
The auction, scheduled for May 19, will be held on the Public Surplus platform developed by a Utah County-based company.
Kotter said there are currently about 90 parcels scheduled for the sale, but that number will likely go down as the auction date draws nearer.
One significant change to the atmosphere of the event is that those who participate won’t hear the familiar voice of auctioneer Richard Holmgren anymore.
“(He can) save his voice for the (county) fair,” Commissioner Jeff Scott said.
In another move to take advantage of technology, commissioners approved a $78,000 expenditure of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to digitize the county’s trove of archived documents, which Scott said will make it easier for people to look up and review official county records.
“People could view those from any location rather than having to come in,” he said. “It would also help with staff, and frankly provide a good service to the public.”
In other business, commissioners decided to wait on getting rid of the county’s master plan community zone, a zone that provides flexibility to developers looking to build a mix of single family, multifamily and commercial properties in a given area.
The proposal to remove the MPC zone comes from discussions with Willard City, which is developing a similar zone of its own to accommodate proposed developments in or near the city. County Planner Scott Lyons said the zone is meant to provide flexibility as developers negotiate with the city.
“There’s give and take as far as open space and things like that,” Lyons said. “It’s not geared toward a specific project — they’re trying to accommodate a variety of projects and adhere to city’s general plan as well.”
Commissioners expressed general support for getting rid of the county’s version of the MPC zone, but said such a move might be premature since Willard hasn’t finalized its plan yet.
“I’d like to keep ours until we know theirs is in place,” Commissioner Stan Summers said.
Lyons said there are no current plans or proposals from developers looking to use the county MPC zone.
The commission also approved the one-acre John Pickett subdivision located at 9470 N. 11600 W. in the Thatcher-Penrose area, and a reimbursement of $4,297.50 from the corridor preservation fund to Brigham City for its upcoming Forest Street project.
Scott, who is also a member of the Bear River Board of Health, has been providing updates on the status of COVID-19 in the county at every meeting since the beginning of the pandemic. But with new cases falling sharply in recent weeks, he said those updates would no longer be necessary, at least for now.
“We’re going to have a meeting without mentioning the ‘C’ word,” he said at the start of the meeting. “We haven’t done that in two years.”