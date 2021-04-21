Congratulations to Elaine and Royal Norman, West Corinne residents, who celebrated not only their marriage of 68 years, but 90th birthdays as well. Friends and family joined in the celebration last week.
Lisa Marble, another West Corinnite, accomplished one of her goals of two years’ work as she has entered one of three bids to purchase the Corinne Elementary School from the Box Elder School District under the company name of Pomier, LLC.
Under her direction, the school would be converted to an assisted living facility called Burg on the Bear, referring to one of the names in Corinne’s history.
People should grow old in the community where they grew up, Marble stated. The school would be divided into apartments with areas of exterior grass, an interior atrium, restaurant, room for family history work, and plenty of room for family visits and activities.
The facility would be a place for community and family gatherings and events, she said. Proper nursing care, safety and beauty would be intertwined in the facility. The result of the bidding will be revealed at the next school board meeting May 12 as board members review the complete packet, engineered drawings and information supplied by Marble to them last week.
The community joins in offering condolences to Jana Young and family as Jana’s mother, Doris Lezetta (Liz) Reeves, passed away last week.