We’re all feeling the effects of the extreme but necessary measures being taken to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Most of us have never experienced an event with such wide-ranging impacts.
So far, Box Elder County hasn’t been hit by the coronavirus nearly as hard as some areas with larger, more urban populations. But that’s cold comfort to local businesses that have had to close their doors, lay off employees or reduce their hours, and drastically alter the way they conduct their day-to-day operations. It also rings hollow to those who aren’t sure how they’re going to provide for their families in this sudden, new reality.
Like so many others, here at the Leader we’ve had to make adjustments. While we’re still here to serve you to best of our ability, our office will continue to be closed to the public as long as doing so might help minimize the spread of the virus.
We’re still striving to provide the coverage of Tremonton and surrounding communities that you, our readers, have come to expect. Unfortunately, market forces have dictated reductions in our staffing levels, as well as in the number of hours we are able to work. Along with our loyal subscribers, advertising is what keeps us going. As businesses are forced to take cost-cutting measures, it’s certainly understandable that for many, marketing budgets are among the first to hit the chopping block.
At the end of the day, the result of these developments from our end is that your local newspaper doesn’t have as many pages as it once did, and some stories and events that are well deserving of our coverage simply won’t receive it for the time being.
We know that many of you subscribe primarily for our coverage of Bear River High sports. As those activities are on hold indefinitely, we miss being able to bring you that coverage. We look forward to resuming that work when the time is appropriate, whenever that may be.
While that is the reality of today, we would like to stress that these are temporary measures and, like you, we are looking forward to brighter days ahead.
The psychological toll of the economic pressure, uncertainty and isolation we are all feeling these days is heavy, not to mention those who are dealing directly with COVID-19 on a daily basis, whether as patients or health care providers. That’s why it’s more important than ever to take time to recognize the efforts of those who continue working to keep us safe and able to maintain some semblance of normalcy in our lives: first responders, hospital workers, truckers, grocery-store shelf stockers, public works employees, and the list goes on.
As this community has done since its founders braved untold hardships to create better lives for themselves and their families, we will get through this crisis by working together and supporting each other. Within the confines of social distancing and other precautionary measures, we urge you to continue to support your local restaurants, retailers and other businesses to the extent your budgets allow.
In the meantime, we here at the Leader will keep bringing you the news of the day, and the stories of the resilient and caring people who help make this the special place we all know it is.