There are currently 33 confirmed cases in the Bear River Health District — 11 in Box Elder County and 22 in Cache County.
Statewide, Utah has 1,675 confirmed cases and 13 deaths of COVID-19. There have been 138 hospitalizations and 33,394 people tested statewide. For a breakdown of where these cases are located, visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts/
This report is updated daily at approximately 1 p.m. Information on COVID-19 cases changes rapidly, and this report may not reflect updates made after 1 p.m. by local health departments or health care systems.
Utah Coronavirus Information Line: (800) 456-7707
The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) is working with the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), healthcare providers, and other partners to monitor an outbreak caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to expand in other countries.
Utah’s disease surveillance system is working as designed, as public health officials and health care providers are coordinating to identify and investigate potential cases. The BRHD has activated emergency preparedness plans to ensure effective communication and coordination takes place with all involved agencies.
Due to medical privacy laws, the health department does not issue details of a case. Individuals who may have had close contact with confirmed cases will be notified by the health department.
When someone in the health district tests positive for COVID-19, the epidemiology team will receive notice from the lab and initiate an investigation. The investigation helps them understand when the patient started having symptoms and when they were likely capable of transmitting the disease to other people.
The patient, and all household members, will be asked to remain isolated at home unless they are in need of hospitalization. Everyone that was identified as having significant contact with the patient (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) is interviewed and placed in quarantine at home where they will be monitored for 14 days after the last exposure.
There have been rumors about people in the community who were sick, tested positive for COVID-19, or were tested and awaiting results. Often, the people reporting these cases are fearful of being exposed. The health department staff works diligently to identify legitimate cases and ensure proper isolation and quarantine of the affected individuals.
As part of its disease investigations, the department will reach out to individuals who may have been exposed to a known case of COVID-19. If you receive a message from the health department, please call the cell phone number back or call the epidemiology team during regular business hours at (435) 792-6500. If you are a person under investigation, the only information you will be asked is your name, date of birth, address and your email. They will not ask for social security, bank information, etc. The information discussed will be steps needed to protect your health. These are not scam calls.