The spread of COVID-19 continued to moderate in Box Elder County last week, although a new death attributed to the disease was reported for a resident of the county for the first time in a month.
The Bear River Health Department on Sunday reported the death of a Box Elder County resident, a male aged between 65 and 84 who had been hospitalized. No further information was immediately available about the man, who was the 51st Box Elder County resident to die of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the health department on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District, which includes Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties. Two of those cases came from Box Elder County.
As of Monday, the county had reported 5,238 total cases and 253 hospitalizations from the disease, while 5,083 have recovered. The county’s seven day average on Monday stood at 8.4 new daily cases.
The numbers have remained low since Utah removed its statewide mask mandate on April 10.
“Our numbers are pretty low,” said Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Scott, who also sits on the Bear River Board of Health. “I was in the store yesterday and they were selling hand sanitizer for 40 cents a bottle, so I’m assuming that means we’re on the back end of COVID if you can get hand sanitizer that cheap.”
While the county has followed the state’s lead in allowing the mask mandate to expire, recommendations are still in place for gatherings of 50 or more people to wear masks and take other precautions, including social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Much of the decline in new cases has been attributed to a vigorous vaccination effort. As of Monday, the health department reported that 10,251 people, or 26.6 of the Box Elder County adult population, had been fully vaccinated and were considered immunized. 29,012 adults in the county, or just over 75%, have received at least one vaccine dose.
“Things are looking good,” Scott said. “We appreciate everybody’s work and support during all of this craziness over the past year.”