Jim and Starr Mitchell’s garden is producing at a great rate since the weather cooled off a little bit. Starr did two more batches of salsa and also two more batches of chili sauce. The Mitchells bottled the antelope Starr shot last week. They only let it hang up for about two days to prevent spoilage. Usually they would let it hang longer in cold weather.
Gabi and Madi are doing great and still loving school. Starr took them to the Ogden Nature Center for an hour to see all the birds of prey: owls, hawks, eagles and falcons. It was an enjoyable time. “Kids are always so eager to learn and see,” Starr says. Madi is in preschool for half days. Gabi is getting good grades in school.
Thursday, Jim and Starr helped Winnie and cowboys wean calves at the Double S Bar Ranch. All had a wild and exciting time, but the job got done fairly quickly.
Laura and Zane Wheatley celebrated their birthdays together since they are only a day apart. They took their children to their Wheatley grandparents to visit while they went clothes shopping for themselves. Their whole day was fun, Laura reported, and then they went out for dinner.
Everly is getting excited for her birthday soon.
Tuesday, the four older girls and Laura went to the dentist for a checkup. Thankfully, there were no cavities discovered.
Orson Poulsen says he has 30 to 40 pumpkins in the garden. The rest of the garden is doing good, but he will close it up for the year and prepare it for next year. Orson says it is good to keep a map of what went where so the ground can be rotated with the crops to avoid planting the same things in the same place next year. The Poulsens will preserve most of the pumpkins for future use in pies, etc.
The Poulsens are planning a trip. They will visit several museums and scenic byways during their trip.
Boyd Udy says the biggest thing he did last week was to get several cowboys and their horses to go to Winnie Richman’s ranch to help her wean her calves. They gathered all the cows and their calves into one open corral adjacent to the corral for the weaned calves. Then they put the calves into that corral and chased the cows back into the pasture. All went well until one calf flatly refused to be weaned. It got out and finally had to be roped by the expert roper and dragged back to the corral with the other calves. “Dragged” is not quite the term for the process since it was humane, but the calf finally gave up and joined its friends in the corral. Winnie Richman thanks Cody Hill, Benji Smith and Boyd for their help. This process is true western wild, and does need cowboys and their horses to do the job quickly and well.
Boyd says all is well at the ranch, and at his home in Tremonton.
Winnie Richman spent most of her week trying to make her corrals stronger and escape-proof so she could wean her calves on Thursday. Once the cowboys came, she felt left out. She didn’t have a horse to ride, and she is no longer very fleet of foot. She did watch closely and was able to provide an extra body if needed.
Friday, most of the calves were beginning to settle down to drink water and to eat their hay. The watering took some time, but there were enough water troughs that she only needed to do the watering three times a day and check it around 9 o’clock in the evening. By Monday, she was very willing to haul the calves to the Willard Livestock Auction.
Sunday was a day of rest except for church and son Aaron, who came out with his friend Nick to feed bales of hay to the calves. Winnie is very grateful to all who helped so much. She gives a special thanks to Aaron and Jim Mitchell.