Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency last week due to the dire drought conditions affecting the entire state, and is imploring everyone in the state to take water conservation measures again this year.
The declaration activates the state Drought Response Committee and triggers increased monitoring and reporting. It also allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to report unmet needs and work toward solutions.
“We’ve had a very volatile water year, and unfortunately, recent spring storms are not enough to make up the shortage in our snowpack,” Cox said. “Once again, I call on all Utahns – households, farmers, businesses, governments and other groups – to carefully consider their needs and reduce their water use. We saved billions of gallons last year and we can do it again.”
Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years. This year’s snowpack is 25% below normal statewide, with some areas seeing larger deficits. Conditions are changing rapidly as the snow continues to melt.
According to the Utah Department of Natural Resources, 99.4% of the state was in severe drought or worse as of last week, with 43.5% of Utah, including 52.5% of Box Elder County, in extreme drought. Statewide snow water equivalent, or how much water would be in the snowpack if it melted, peaked at 12 inches. This is 75% of the typical median peak of 16 inches for the water year.
Nineteen of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Overall statewide storage is 59% of capacity. This time last year, reservoirs were about 67% of capacity.
In the Bear River drainage as of April 20, Bear Lake was at 50.7% capacity, Porcupine Reservoir was at 61.4%, and Willard Bay Reservoir was 49.2% full. Hyrum Reservoir was 94.6% full last week, but that level is expected to drop significantly in the coming weeks as water is released downstream for agricultural use.
While the amount of water storage is down, soil moisture is 4% higher compared to normal for this time of year. Wet soils are critical for effective spring runoff.
Of the 94 measured streams, 59 are flowing below normal despite spring runoff. Two streams are flowing at record low conditions.