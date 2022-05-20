Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Curtis Anderson Allen passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at age 53. He was born on November 7, 1969 to Darwin and LaRee Neeley Allen.
Curtis was a lifelong resident of Tremonton. He graduated from Bear River High School and was employed as a truck driver throughout his life.
Curtis loved his nephews and nieces...and will forever be known as the best gift giver. Each one looked forward to the special gifts he gave each Christmas. His kindness will truly be missed.
The simplest of pleasures in life brought great joy to Curtis. He loved collecting and organizing toy tractors, completing jigsaw puzzles, spending time in his yard, and watching a good movie. He revered and loved his ancestors and the family members who came before him.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Gary. He is survived by his sisters, Colleen (Brent) Shaffer and Gail (Matt) Robinson, his brother, Todd Allen, ten nieces and seven nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11 A.M. with a family visitation held prior from 9:30-10:30 A.M. All services were held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 East-Tremonton, Utah). Interment at the Valley View Cemetery in Bothwell.
Online condolences, as well as a link to a livestream of services, may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.