Curtis La Dell Ainsworth, 63, returned home to his Father in Heaven on January 27, 2023, after a valiant battle with chronic illness. He was born on October 10, 1959, in Murray, Utah to Lynn and Jean Ainsworth.

Curtis grew up in Sandy, UT. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Utah. He spent most of his young life working on his grandpa’s farm, where his love of John Deere tractors formed. He also did custom work for many local farmers and spent a few years doing high-rise steel. He loved hard work and was known for his strength.


