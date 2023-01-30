Curtis La Dell Ainsworth, 63, returned home to his Father in Heaven on January 27, 2023, after a valiant battle with chronic illness. He was born on October 10, 1959, in Murray, Utah to Lynn and Jean Ainsworth.
Curtis grew up in Sandy, UT. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Utah. He spent most of his young life working on his grandpa’s farm, where his love of John Deere tractors formed. He also did custom work for many local farmers and spent a few years doing high-rise steel. He loved hard work and was known for his strength.
Curtis met Sherrie in 1983. On their first date, he picked her up on a bareback white horse and took her to dinner through a drive-thru window. They dated for five years and were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on July 7, 1988. They raised five beautiful children together.
He cherished the time spent hiking with his dad in the mountains as they explored the highest peaks of the Uintah mountains together. They summited their last mountain, Spread Eagle Peak, when his dad was 70 years old.
After his years of farming, he became an emergency responder and was the leader of an Incident Response team in Salt Lake City and was a member of the Urban Search and Rescue Team. He later worked as a Firefighter. He served his community for many years as the Fielding Fire Chief. He was instrumental in getting grants to purchase additional equipment and assisted with planning the new fire station/town hall.
Curtis was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings, but his favorite was a cub scout leader, a calling he served in for years.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sherrie; his five kids, Hayden Ainsworth, Hanna (Ian) Seeholzer, Hailee (Rowdy) Jensen, Heidi Ainsworth, and Harrison Ainsworth; his sisters LeeAnn Ainsworth Medina and Phyllis Ainsworth; and his four grandchildren who loved their Papa so much, Olivia Ainsworth, Anniston Seeholzer, Raegan Seeholzer, and Bodhi Jensen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Jean Ainsworth, and his brother, Dennis Ainsworth.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 2, from 7-8 PM at the Fielding Stake Center, 4375 W 15600 N, Fielding, UT. Funeral services will be held at the Fielding Stake Center on Friday, February 3, at Noon, with a viewing right before the service from 10:30-11:30 AM. Burial services will take place at the Fielding Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lynette Brown, Dr. Xylina Gregg, and Dr. David Faux; Dad’s wonderful doctors who cared for him for so many years. The family would also like to thank the hospice team who assisted the family in the last few weeks of his life and the many families and friends who have offered comfort to the family.
