From a distance, the Raft River Mountains don’t look like much more than a large bump in the vast desert landscape of the Great Basin region, much less an important watershed for a species of trout that can’t be found anywhere else in Utah.
Located in the far northwest corner of the state, far from any major highway or established tourist destination, the Raft River Range is the only one in Utah that is part of the Columbia River basin. While most rivers and streams in Northern Utah drain into the Great Salt Lake, the streams on the north slopes of the Raft River Range feed into the Raft River, which flows north and joins the Snake River east of Burley, Idaho.
The range is home to the Yellowstone cutthroat trout, distinguishing it as the only place in Utah where this subspecies lives, and workers with the state wildlife agency have been busy in recent years trying to reestablish the strong foothold that the Yellowstone “cutty” once had here.
In early August, a group of technicians led by Matt McKell, an aquatic biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, trekked into Johnson Creek near the small ranching and farming community of Yost to see how those efforts have been progressing.
Armed with nets and an electrofishing probe, the party stopped where Johnson Creek crosses from private land into Forest Service territory. Working upstream from the boundary, McKell moved the probe throughout the water to deliver a small electric shock, which stuns fish just long enough for them to be collected, after which technicians measured, counted and released the fish back into the small, meandering stream.
After a couple of hours, the team gathered enough data to get some idea of how well a cutthroat reintroduction project that started on the creek in 2011 was working. They gathered dozens of young cutthroat ranging from about four to 12 inches long, and even more mottled sculpin, a native species of fish that is an important food source for trout.
“It’s better than I expected,” said McKell, who found very few cutthroats during a similar survey two years ago. “We’re seeing good numbers now. There’s at least a year of production here, and some good nursery habitat.”
When the project began, non-native brook trout had nearly taken over Johnson Creek. After taking out as many sculpin as they could, biologists treated the stream with a chemical called rotenone to kill the remaining fish — a common practice in native trout restoration efforts. They put the sculpin back in and brought some Yellowstone cutthroat from up higher, placing them into the stretch that had been treated, and the native population has slowly been rebounding ever since.
The main goal of the project is to help keep the Yellowstone cutthroat off of the federal endangered species list.
“If they are listed, it would really take management decisions out of the state’s hands,” McKell explained.
McKell said Johnson Creek was chosen for the project largely because of the cooperation of the private landowners in the drainage, who he said were very open to the idea.
“The landowners understand the big picture,” he said. “They want to be able to continue to use the land and the water like they have been, and this helps with that.”