Santa Clara, Utah's Brogan Oliverson (6) shakes hands with Nolensville, Tenn., manager Randy Huth at the end of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Brogan filled the roster spot of his older brother Easton, who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms last week before the tournament.

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms said there is a chance his son can make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah.

Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press on Sunday night his 12-year-old-son, Easton, was expected to fly back Tuesday to Utah and will remain in a hospital there.

