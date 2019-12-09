Daisy Mae Scott
Daisy Mae Scott came to this life on Dec. 5, 2019 and returned to the loving hands of her Heavenly Father on Dec. 5, 2019. Daisy spent a short time on this earth with her parents, brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her Papa (Larry Davison), uncle (Danny Davison), and many great grandparents.
She is survived by her parents (Tyrell & Chalandi Scott), brothers (Braxon & Ruger), her grandparents (Julie Davison, Jay Dee Scott, Scott & Kathleen Olsen), great grandmas (Hazel Hess & Karen Olsen), many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing was held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. A funeral service started at noon following the viewing. All services were held at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W. 15600 N., Fielding). Her final resting place will be in the Fielding Cemetery.
Afterwards there will be a compassionate service provided by the East Garland Relief Society.
Our family would like to express our love and appreciation to the Garland & Tremonton Paramedics, EMTs and to the staff at the Bear River Valley Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com