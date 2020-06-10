Congratulations to Dale Young Community High School’s class of 2020. Graduation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Dale Young Community High has serviced the Box Elder School District with students in GED, Adult Education, ELL, Alternative High School, and Pathway Completers programs for 60 years. This year has been unique in many ways with relocating temporarily to Corinne, COVID-19, and school closures.
We are so proud of our graduates and all they have overcome to obtain a diploma from us. We are all very excited for a new beginning next year for everyone, when we move into our new school back in Brigham City, as Sunrise High.
A list of this year's graduates will be published in an upcoming edition of the Leader.