Joshua Dallin received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Dallin was one of several honorees who represent the top 1 percent of the membership selected by their peers and the director of Extension.
Dallin is an Extension assistant professor for Utah State University where he leads livestock, range, and agricultural 4-H applied research and education programs in Box Elder County. Josh believes in the mission of Extension and works hard to bring the advancements of the University to the people that he serves.
Just this year alone, Josh has created innovative Extension learning opportunities that have served over 1,000 youth and producers in hands-on, face-to-face learning environments.