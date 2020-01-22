Bob Stevenson has a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors, and is hoping voters this summer will value that background enough to put him in one of the highest political offices in the land.
Stevenson, who is currently in his second year as a Davis County Commissioner, visited the Leader recently to outline his qualifications, philosophy and other aspects of his life that he believes make him uniquely qualified to represent Utah’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Stevenson is one of five candidates seeking the Republican nomination in a primary election this June.
He started his political career on the Layton City Council, serving three terms before temporarily retiring from politics. After a 25-year career with the international food conglomerate Nestle, he became the mayor of Layton, a role he served for two terms before taking his current position as a county commissioner.
Why did you decide to get back into politics after your retirement from Nestle?
I’ve never considered myself to be a career politician. At this point in my life I look at it as doing things that I enjoy. The opportunity to be able to serve is because I want to do it, not for any other reason.
Why do you want to be in Congress?
When I went to become mayor, Layton was host city for the (Hill Air Force) base. I had very little to do with it as a kid other than watching planes fly over. When I got the mayor’s job, I was told I would have to be involved with the base. For me it was like a kid in a candy store. All the years I lived right there, never saw or understood everything that took place on the base. I got involved with Utah Defense Alliance, served on the CLP for the Air Force Materiel Command, all these things I started to do to get involved.
When I went in as mayor of Layton, I realized that economically the city had never recovered from the recession. Sales tax revenue was still below pre-recessionary numbers. I started talking how we’ve got to grow, to bring people back into the city. Trying to move economy along, my business background drove that, hitting goals and driving numbers. It didn’t take long to understand how important that base is. As I got more involved, started to realize how important that hub, and all those spokes growing out of it is the economy not just in Layton, but realistically northern Utah. We have to realize the military is very important, not only as far as national defense goes, but to the longevity of the economy in our area.
How did you get into the race?
Going back to Jim Hansen, he was very tied to that base, Rob Bishop also, and some of the individuals approached me and said ‘If Rob does not run, we need you to do this.’ It’s very easy to say I support the military, it’s another thing for someone to say I know the military and the economics of it. One of the things I’ve learned is that the military itself does not sit in meetings back at the Pentagon and say if we close Hill Field, it’s going to impact all these jobs. They’re more worried about what’s our best strategic layout for where we want to have bases. This is why it’s very important to have someone who understands because at that level, that is where you can kind of impact, control, realizing that this base isn’t going to close. I believe the military accounts for just under $5 billion in economic impact in the state of Utah.
What makes you the best person for the job?
This is the advantage I have, whether you’re talking my business background what I was able to do, or turn around and look at my local government either as a mayor or city councilman or commissioner, that goes a long way toward understanding all the functions that place under that federal umbrella that falls down to the state as far as that goes. That’s one of the things we can offer better than anybody else that’s in this race right now.
The seat has been held by two people in the past 37 years. How long would you stay if elected?
I’m also a believer that this government was not set up so people should stay in these positions for eternity. I think you have to be realistic on that. I look at the fact I would most likely commit to 10 years if I was re-elected. I do not want this to be ‘til death do you part. Looking back on my background, you get in, you make a difference and you get out. I’m not telling you that because that’s what you or anyone else wants to hear. It’s what I believe.
What about the prospect of having to run every two years?
From what I’ve been told, if I get elected, as soon as I’m elected I’ll be back here talking to you. It’s also the nature of the beast. If you stop and look at it, I’m going to use the mayor’s job as an example. I had no idea, even though there was a 25-year difference between when I was a mayor and when I was on the council, how big a difference there was between a council position and what the mayor’s position was. I came in as a very tenured manager with the company I worked for, I’d been a councilperson, and I thought I would walk into this mayor’s job and it would be a piece of cake. All of a sudden I realized there’s a learning curve and I’ve got to figure this out and I’ve got to start being able to make an impact. This is where I got to know Mayor Fridal, and it’s the same thing that’s got to be looked at as far as this congressional thing goes. Realistically, I started running for reelection as mayor as soon as I started to get involved with everything else going on, whether I was talking to a group of students in the DARE program, or with EDC Utah, or a COG meeting, I do not look at the fact you have to turn around and run every two years. I figure once you’re in a political office, you’re pretty well running every day of your life. That’s part of what the job is. If you don’t like meeting and talking to people and sometimes having your ears clipped by people, then you’re in the wrong business.
How do you feel about the way this seat has been managed?
You have to honor position you’re in. Do I think there are big shoes to fit in with these two gentlemen? Absolutely, and I think whoever goes into this position has to continue to do that and show they have the work ethic, and also the attitude with what’s going to be there.
Box Elder County has seemed kind of forgotten at times. How would you improve life in the rural parts of the district?
Back as mayor, you come into position, the first thing you’re familiar with is your own neighborhood, your own part of the city, the things you like. One of the things you have to learn is there are different aspects of what makes up that city, that county, and that district, and even the state of Utah. You go in as the District 1 rep, you also have to remember that you’re also representing the state of Utah. You have to be willing to look at all the aspects of what’s there. So you turn around and look at Box Elder County, it’s more rural, there’s different things here than what you would get in Davis County, the most urban county in the state of Utah, to Box Elder County which is not quite the most rural, but it is definitely a rural community.
This 10 years I told I would be willing to put in, there’s going to be a lot of changes up here in the next 10 years, and the growth taking place, the announcement with P&G that’s going to be good for the econolmy here. The growth is going to come too, so we have to be very visionary. Right now Box Elder more rural the farther north you go, but what’s going to change and are we going to plan for that, and how are we going to make sure that when that change comes, it’s not changes forcing it, but its leaders are helping and directing it the way it needs to go.
What sets you apart from the other candidates?
I’m a big believer that everyone has a right to run. In fact I wish more people would run. I think it’s sad that we take local government we have for granted. I want to see people run. I believe that one, I have a business background. It’s something I’ve done for a number of years and I don’t believe anybody else has had that type of experience, especially with corporations and working within corporate offices all across this country. It helps you to learn and understand how to communicate, teaches you how to get things done, to feel comfortable with whoever it is you are with.
Two, the fact the local government I’ve had as a councilman, mayor and county commissioner. I don’t think anyone else has that song to sing. Stepping into a leadership position with the county as well as a large city is very important.
Third, my involvement on a number of different boards. Wasatch Front Regional Council, I’m chairman of the board. Wasatch Integrated landfill, I’m also chairman. EDC Utah, I’m on their executive board, helps me be involved with what’s taking place. I was the COG chair in Davis County, I’m also one of authors of the new Northern Utah Economic Alliance, also co-chair of that board, and I could name a few others.
Fourth, there’s no one of the other candidates that can talk about the involvement and opportunities like I have had with the military and the base, and that becomes very, very important. AFMC, we work with a four-star general out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, we have meetings twice a year, I’ve been back to the Pentagon a number of times and I understand the process. It’s not just whether or not this plane can go drop a bomb on Iran or anything, it’s about the logistics of what takes place upon that base. The missions on that base are not just the planes flying over.
What is the single most important issue facing this district?
The most important thing is the economy. Everything, whether talking education, transportation, the base, expansion of Procter & Gamble, it all comes back to what the economy is doing. As long as the economy in this country and in our area is winging along at a good pace, everything’s good. When all of a sudden that economy takes a strong dip, that’s when people are hurting. The most important thing is making sure you take care of people.