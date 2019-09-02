Tremonton City is once again offering recreational adult softball tournament leagues for fall 2019. Each league will be in a bracket that teams will follow from week to week. Three games guaranteed. Come join the fun!
The registration deadline is this Friday, Sept. 6. Play begins Wednesday, Sept. 11. Fees are $125 per team, or sign up as a free agent for $13. The league follows ASA/USA Softball rules and uses ASA/USA Softball-sanctioned bats.
The city is also now accepting registration for round-robin pickleball leagues. The fun begins Monday, Oct. 7 for the six-week, Monday night leagues. Registration fee is $15. Equipment is available, and no experience is necessary. The league is ideal for beginning and new players.
Register online for all sports at tremontoncity.org.