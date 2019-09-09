DeAnn Jensen Clark
DeAnn Jensen Clark passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, in Draper, Utah. She was born on July 16, 1942, to M. Rex Jensen and Emily Roberts Jensen in Richfield, Utah.
A bright and talented student, DeAnn was active in many programs throughout her school years. She lived as an exchange student in Turkey for nine months through the International 4-H Youth Exchange Program. She was recognized by the National 4-H Club Foundation for contributing to international understanding and world peace through living, working, and sharing experiences with families in Turkey.
DeAnn was active in Future Homemakers of America, serving as state vice president, national convention delegate, and national leadership team hostess. She was also a member of orchestra and Future Teachers of America, and she served as a Girls’ State delegate and school newspaper co-editor. DeAnn was a seminary graduate and an honors student, receiving many recognitions and scholarships for both academics and leadership. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1960 and received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Utah State University in 1964.
Upon graduating, DeAnn taught third grade in both Salt Lake City and Pocatello. She could be immediately identified as a third grade teacher due to her impeccable print and cursive handwriting. She truly loved her students and remembered many of them by name, well beyond their time in her classroom. Following her retirement she worked as a substitute teacher in Pocatello, often working in resource classrooms helping those with educational disabilities.
DeAnn married James Edward Clark on June 5, 1976, in Tremonton, Utah. James passed away in July 2004. They are the parents of two children, James (Jimmy) Rex and Melanie Ann.
DeAnn was a devoted mother to her two children. Jimmy was born with autism and DeAnn spent many hours working with him and his specialists to create the best treatment plans to help him progress. DeAnn worked closely with school administrators and teachers to integrate Jimmy into a mainstream classroom setting. She was an active member of the Idaho Autism Association and received the Parent of the Year award in 1990.
DeAnn enjoyed music and was a talented pianist. She loved traveling and learning about the history and culture of places. In 1983 she took a memorable trip with her mother to visit some favorite European destinations including England, Denmark, Switerzland, Austria, Italy, France, and the Netherlands. DeAnn was very creative and made many scrapbooks and handmade cards. She always remembered her loved ones’ birthdays and anniversaries and would send a handmade card, often with a letter or poem she had written. She was a wonderful memory and record keeper, preserving newspaper clippings as well as her own personal journals for her family to enjoy.
Above all, DeAnn loved being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, spoiling them with love and support, and creating many fun memories for them to cherish always.
She is survived by her children James Rex Clark, Midvale, Utah and Melanie King, Herriman, Utah; four grandchildren: Emily, Clara, Grant, and Gwen King; also survived by her three brothers: Robert (Sharon) Jensen, Richard (Carol) Jensen, and Michael (Linda) Jensen.
Preceded in death by her husband James and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Garland Cemetery.
