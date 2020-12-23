Merry Christmas! The yard decorating contest was a huge success. So many lights and airborne wiggles throughout the town. The winners have been declared: first place, Jim and Shantel Higgins; second place, Ora Rathbone; third place, Roger and Nancy Holcomb. Honorable mention includes Jonathan and Candy Burden, Bessie Mortensen, Kevin and Denise Roche, and Joe and Julie Shinkle.
A big thank you to the efforts and to the fun the above group has given to the community this year. Be sure to take a drive around and enjoy the displays.
The Santa Box located at the firehouse has been busy — keep it full. Thanks to those helpers also, and to all of you, for watching over neighbors and including them in your fun.
Enjoy the school holiday vacation with youngsters eager for some relief from this crazy school year.
Kevin Norman, son of Kathy and Blake Norman, has accepted a mission call to Omaha, Nebraska, and begins his experience this week.
Several houses in the new part of the subdivision will be turned into homes soon as these families have completed construction and are moving in. We extend a welcome to our town.
See you next year!