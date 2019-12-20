Dee Louise Whitney passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas from complications related to diabetes. She was born on July 14, 1951 to Laurence G. and Dottie F. Whitney and spent her early life growing up in Tremonton and on the family farm in Pocatello Valley.
Dee Louise graduated from BRHS in 1969, attended BYU and then technical college where she earned a certificate in computer programming. She moved to New York City and then to London, England to pursue a modeling career for several years. After returning to the States, Dee Louise lived in Nashville, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada and San Antonio, Texas, working for USAA and Delta Airlines. She lived life with flair and was very creative.
She joined an artists’ guild in San Antonio, Texas and learned to design and make beautiful, award-winning jewelry.
Dee Louise was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Hassell and Leslie Bryant, and her brother, George F. Whitney, along with a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to the American Diabetes Association in Dee's name. Condolences may be expressed online to l_bryant_1210@yahoo.com
Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Tremonton, Utah. A graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date — to be announced.