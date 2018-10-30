DeLon Richard Stokes (88) passed away in his home in Bothwell, Utah on Oct. 29, 2018. He was born on March 18, 1930, in Bothwell, Utah to Leslie and Mabel Johnson Stokes.
DeLon married his sweetheart, Karen Smith Stokes, on Nov. 17, 1955, at the Logan LDS Temple.
He attended Bothwell Elementary School and Bear River High School. He then served in the Korean War.
DeLon was a self-employed farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions including a counselor in two bishoprics and was on the high council. He served a mission with his wife in South Chicago.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Larry (Jana) Stokes, Shelley (Ralph) Evans, Diane (Karl) Stock, Kay Lynn (Randy) Anderson, JuDean (Blake) Parkinson, Suzanne (Brian) Wallis, Mark (Lisa) Stokes; one brother, Stanley; 34 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
DeLon is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Carmen; brothers Darrell, Jay, Vernon, Ferris; and sister Jean Stokes Nelson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at the Bothwell Church (10350 W. 11600 N.) at 11 a.m. Viewings will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 E. 100 N.) from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Special thanks to Primrose Home Care and Hospice, especially Monte Melani.
