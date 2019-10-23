Delone Summers Rhodes of East Garland will celebrate her 94th birthday at the end of October. She spent her early years with happy memories living in Bothwell with her Mom and Dad, Edith and Tommy Summers, and three sisters, Bonnie, Nedra and Nola. She still has a soft spot in her heart for Bothwell.
She married Ray Rhodes and continued their life together on a farm in Tremonton and finally in East Garland with their family on a farm. She still has a passion for horses and all farm animals and a variety of pets and critters. She showed livestock thru the 4-H program in her early years where she won many awards at various livestock shows.
Mom has showed us all a legacy of hard work. Her family consists of two daughters and two sons plus many grandkids, great-grandkids, many nieces and nephews who all think she is special and whom she loves.
She has always enjoyed her hobbies of sewing, crafty things, she has a real talent with the sewing machines making gifts for her family.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM, WE LOVE YOU!!