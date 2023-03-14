May 9, 1946 – March 7, 2023
Delwin (Butch) Mills, 76, of Elwood and Corinne Utah passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7th, 2023.
Butch was raised in Corinne Utah and lived 68 years of his life there before moving to Elwood upon retirement in 2015. He was the fourth child and only son of Leslie and Melba Mills. Butch grew up on his family’s farm and ranch based in Corinne and Promontory. Butch graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964 where he enjoyed wrestling and football. He was very involved in FFA where he served as an officer and was awarded the American Farmer degree in 1966.
After High School, Butch attended Utah State University and studied Agriculture. It was while he was attending USU that he met the love of his life Marjorie Howells of Salt Lake City. Marjorie was a “city girl” through and through but was more than willing to adjust to farm life with Butch. The two were married on June 19, 1969 in the Logan temple. Together they raised four sons, one daughter, hundreds of head of cattle and many crops.
Butch was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in various callings in the Corinne wards and Elwood 2nd ward. He especially loved serving as the nursery leader.
Butch’s love for agriculture led him to a career as a farmer and rancher. He was a very hard worker and loved to learn and innovate. He was the first purebred Limousin cattle breeder in the state of Utah and his herd was something he was very proud of. He was very involved in the ag community throughout the state and served on a variety of boards including the Bear River Valley Coop, County Fair board, Weed Board, and Farm Bureau board.
He was a man of many interests and hobbies. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling and took many trips with his wife and family; the highlight of his travels was a trip he took to Russia in 1988 as part of a farm tour. He also enjoyed hunting, horses, cowboy poetry, and all things western history. He spent some time as a member of the “Coldwater Gang” performing shootout re-enactments. He also played “Marshall Ryan” in the annual Corinne Pageant for many years. He was a very patriotic man who had a deep love of his country and enjoyed studying about our country’s founding. He also loved to garden and he became well-known for growing some of the best watermelons in the state. He was generous with his time and loved to socialize and had a strong sense of community. He often befriended strangers and his home was open to all. He was a beloved mentor to his five children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and others in the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his eldest granddaughter Taylor Mills.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie and his five children: Russell (Janelle) Mills of Mitchell, NE; Dustin (Brandee) Mills of Randolph, UT; Melissa (Klade) Williams of Declo, ID; David (Kate) Mills of Kennewick, WA; and Ivan (Mandy) Mills of Kimberly, ID, and by his four sisters: Lola (Rod) Carter of West Point, UT; Connie (Rich) Mecham of Logan, UT; Carol (Ronnie) Hymas of Newdale, ID; Beverly (Alan) Silker of Tremonton, UT; 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff of the Pioneer Care Center, Bristol Hospice, and Atlas Home Health for the kindly end-of-life care given to Butch.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwood 4th Ward, 4865 West 9600 North, Tremonton, Utah. Viewings will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah and prior to the service on Monday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Corinne City Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to your local FFA chapter, veterans’ organization, or the Corinne Historical Society.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com
