1st Lieutenant Christopher M. Taylor, USN, son of Ron and Marilyn Taylor, of Deweyville, was advanced to the rank of Lt. Commander on Feb. 28.
At present, Lt. Commander Taylor is serving on the USS Nimitz, a supercarrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class, homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Washington.
He began his Navy service as a submariner. Graduating from OCS in 2011, he served on the USS Ruben James (an Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigate), and then the USS Mustin (an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer).
Taylor graduated from Bear River High School in 1995.