Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend Diana Lee Hunsaker Myers passed away July 29, 2019 after a prolonged illness.
Diana (DeeDee) was born Nov 10, 1949 in Elwood, Utah to Leroy Elmo Hunsaker and Mary Lou Whittington as the oldest of five children. She moved to Cody, Wyoming as a young child where she spent most of her growing up years and graduated from high school, including a perfect attendance in seminary.
After high school, DeeDee enrolled in beauty school and she was soon employed as a beautician. It was in Cody while cutting a client’s hair named Lynn, that a blind date was arranged with Lynn’s hippie Vietnam veteran brother from Pennsylvania, Jim.
DeeDee and Jim were married shortly after. During their courtship, DeeDee arranged for Jim to learn about the faith that was so important to her and he was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shortly before their marriage.
Their first few years of marriage were spent in Pennsylvania where their two oldest children, Malynda Kay and James LeRoy, were born. Not long after Jamie was born, they relocated to Powell, Wyoming, where their third child Angela Dawn was born.
After four years in Wyoming, the young family moved to Utah. They would welcome twin daughters Keeli Anne and Kami Dianne, and 11 months later their family was complete when Donald Charles was born, giving them six children eight and younger.
Although DeeDee enjoyed numerous professional and community associations including American Mothers, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, being the editor of the Tremonton Leader and authoring numerous award-winning newspaper articles, DeeDee was first and foremost a mother. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her six children and later a grandmother to her eventual 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
One of the greatest highlights of DeeDee and her family’s life was when they went to the Logan Temple and were sealed together as a family with all six of their children in 1981. DeeDee was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ and a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, even as a youth, when she was often the only member of her family attending. She loved family history work, indexing and temple work, and we have no doubt that she is enjoying her association with many of her forebears, who she came to know and love in this life.
Her beloved husband Jim passed away in 2004 and for the next 15 years, DeeDee experienced many health challenges beginning with rheumatoid arthritis. As her health condition deteriorated, resulting in her spending the last five years of her life in a nursing home, unable to walk or live independently, her spirit remained strong. She always exuded a cheerful attitude, she never complained, and her faith never wavered. She was always quick to offer a listening ear to all around her and her grandchildren loved hanging out with Grammee. We are so glad that DeeDee is finally free from her physical limitations and is with her beloved Jim again.
DeeDee was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her younger brother Charles Bradley, and both of her parents. She is survived by her sisters Susan (Lee) Wilder and Victoria (Ted) Neff, and brother David (Dyan) Hunsaker; as well as her children Malynda (Brian) Peterson, James Myers, Angela (Steve) Blanchard, Keeli (Scott) Savage, Kami (Jeremy) Hammond, and Donald (Jennifer) Myers; and 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to everyone at Pioneer Nursing Home for their loving care these last few years.
A viewing was held Thursday, Aug. 1 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Brigham City Stake Center, 650 Anderson Drive, followed by funeral services at 5 p.m.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Lovell, Wyoming Stake Center, with interment following in Lovell City Cemetery, where she was buried next to her beloved Jim.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.