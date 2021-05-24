The Box Elder School District Board of Education has followed Gov. Spencer Cox's lead and will not require students or anyone else on school grounds to wear facemasks during the last week of the school year.
The new policy approved at a special board meeting on May 18 takes effect Tuesday, June 1 after students return from the Memorial Day holiday. Cox announced May 13 that the statewide mask mandate for schools would be lifted for the final week of the 2020-21 school year. Individual school districts still have the option of requiring masks through the end of the school year.
In other business, the building that formerly housed Corinne Elementary School has been sold to a Tremonton real estate company.
At its regularly scheduled meeting on May 12, the Box Elder school board accepted a $350,000 cash bid from Capener & Company.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Corinne resident Lisa Marble gave her plea to purchase the building even though hers was not highest bid. Marble had plans to convert the school into an assisted living center and community gathering place.
Meg Ferry, Corinne resident, encouraged the board to accept Marble’s bid and practice “delayed gratification” regarding monetary rewards the school district would enjoy through the years via tax revenue.
In other public comments, some queried about the late start for next year’s schedule and difficulty in finding child care in that situation. An A/B schedule was not popular to some, nor was a four-day school week.
Corey Thompson, director of facilities for the school district, gave an overview of the long-term capital development plan for the next 20 years. The five-year plan includes construction now underway. The 10-year plan includes elementary schools that may be needed in the north Tremonton area, central area, Bear River City/Corinne area, and south Brigham City area. Both middle schools will need attention.
In the 20-year plan, depending on population growth, natatoriums, the district office and new elementary schools could be on the planning table.
Regarding the status of Bear River High School football turf, Thompson said “cross your fingers that playoffs will be on new turf.” The installer is not available until July or August.
Thompson also reported on the status of Grouse Creek Elementary. He recommended the front of the existing building be demolished and replaced with a modular unit connecting to the gym. The board will also consider housing for the teacher as Grouse Creek is not commutable to any town or city — it takes approximately 90 minutes to drive from Grouse Creek to Park Valley, Thompson said.
Bear River High School graduation is scheduled for Thursday, June 3. Box Elder High School graduation is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, June 2.
A reception for those retiring from Box Elder School District was held last week sponsored by the school board. Those honored included Eldon Peterson, Bear River Middle; H. Dana Peterson, Foothill; Keevin Nelson, transportation; Sandra Thompson, Bear River Middle; Bart Sorenson, transportation; Debbie Nelson, Box Elder High; Michele Gordon, Foothill; Beth Jeppsen, Box Elder High; Christine Baron, Box Elder High; Wayne McConkie, Box Elder High; Cynthia McConkie, Box Elder High; Pamela Nelson, Box Elder Middle; Tammy Salerno, Box Elder Middle.
Also honored were JoAnne Barker, Century; Susan Iverson, Discovery; Robert Johnson, Discovery; Patty Clawson, district office; Jana Nish, Fielding; Beth Stamey, Fielding; Sharon Potter, Fielding; Annette Jones, Harris; Barbara Alexander, Harris; Janice Holmgren, Lake View; Donnette Andreasen, McKinley; Cindy Payne, North Park; Katherine Taylor, North Park; Lisa Beard, Sunrise High; Lynette Barker, Three Mile Creek; Bruce Wankier, Three Mile Creek; Reese Nelson, Three Mile Creek; Vicky Dean, transportation; Denise Deihl, Young Intermediate; Marci Nelson, Young Intermediate; Robin Esplin, Karen Munns and Bart Sorensen.
During the board meeting, several certified employees were recognized for their contribution to the district. Those mentioned included Heidi Jo West, Outstanding Elementary Administrator; Randy Rasmussen, Outstanding Secondary Administrator; Catherine Allen, Outstanding District Administrator; Lauri Hawkins, Outstanding Elementary Teacher; Camille McDermott, Outstanding Elementary Teacher; Megan Cranmer, Outstanding Secondary Teacher; Caden Burrell, Outstanding Secondary Teacher; Karen Bird, Outstanding Related Services; Alan Park, Outstanding Related Services; Shawn Udy, Outstanding Volunteer; and Robert Brietenbeker, Outstanding Volunteer.
Also recognized for her service was Haylee Dimond, student school board member for this year. Maegyn Ipsen was recognized for her contribution as a teaching intern at Discovery School. The Box Elder High School theater department was given accolades for the drama presentations this year of “SpongeBob the Musical,” “Hamlet,” “Live, Love, Learn,” “Disney Divide” and “The Spirit of Life.”
The next meeting of the school board will be June 9 in Brigham City.
Leader Editor Jeff DeMoss contributed to this article.