Our beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend returned to her eternal home on May 22 after a valiant and courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Dixie was born February 5, 1952 to Ralph and Mavis Kotter in Richfield, Utah. She graduated from Bear River High School, Ricks College and BYU where she received a degree in Elementary Education. Dixie touched the lives of hundreds of children, lovingly dedicating her life to those she taught, cared about and loved so much for over 40 years. She had the privilege of teaching in China for a summer, and enjoyed traveling throughout many parts of the world.
Dixie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings. She is survived by her mother; 2 brothers, David (Jan), Richard (Denise); 1 sister, Sally (Doug) Nelson; 13 nieces and nephews, and 46 great nieces and nephews. Dixie was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be June 1 at 11 a.m. at the Tremonton Stake Center (660 N. 300 E.) with a viewing prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. There will also be a viewing Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E., Tremonton). Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the many healthcare angels who administered and took great care of Dixie.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Church of Jesus Christ Perpetual Education Fund.
