Domestic violence impacts millions of people yearly, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems — each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities.
That is why the October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and domestic violence partner organizations are asking, “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?”
“Many people understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. However, they want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” said Jen Campbell, Executive Director of the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. “It feels overwhelming. But change can start with only #1Thing. Imagine if everyone in Utah commits to doing just #1Thing to stop domestic violence, we could create communities where victims feel supported.”
UDVC is suggesting to the public that their #1thing could be as simple as:
n Believe a victim’s story about their abuse
n Withhold judgment regarding the abuse; Interpersonal violence is never the victim’s fault
n Trust a victim’s decision of how they want to proceed with the relationship, even if you disagree
For more information on the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, please visit our website at www.udvc.org.
