Domestic violence impacts millions of people yearly, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems — each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities.

That is why the October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and domestic violence partner organizations are asking, “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?”

