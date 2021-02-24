Please remember the dog clinic scheduled for Saturday, February 27, urged City Recorder Kendra Norman, at the last city council meeting. Dogs need to be licensed and have proof of rabies inoculation; shots will be available if needed.
During the evening, council members discussed the status of the new maintenance building currently under construction. Mayor Brett Merkley predicted the interior could be completed by city workers before their spring work begins if the interior portion began soon. Based on an estimate from city workers, the cost would be $86,500. He suggested some funds be drawn from the sewer budget and the water budget to meet this need.
Councilman Shane Bateman asked what items would be included in the interior construction. The Mayor replied that the building needed two offices, a conference room, bathroom and storage. Council members began to discuss funding.
Some of the questions brought up by the council were whether it would be possible to sell the parcel of land behind the post office, now used as the maintenance shed, and use those funds to help with the cost of completion; and whether impact fees could be used.
Members were encouraged to visit the building site, become familiar with the project and then come to the next meeting prepared to vote on this funding issue.
Mayor Merkley asked council members for alternatives for the 4th of July celebration. He said he would like to have fireworks again. Whatever activities are chosen, current safety and health guidelines must be followed.