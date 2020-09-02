I can't believe it is already September 2, 2020. Amazing all the things that have happened this year, it’s gone so fast in many ways and here we are four months before Christmas. I think we can all agree that we would have liked to forgo some of the things that have happened across the world and even in our own backyard.
Two cute girls were seen walking dogs in Portage Park and around town for several days in a row. Now I think it has become every evening. That is wonderful except for the fact that they are trying to walk all the dogs in Portage! Not really, but they try to walk six or seven every night because they don't want any left behind. From where I was weeding one evening at our house I looked up and saw a group of dogs in the park. Cooper, our dog, saw them and went over to investigate. When he surveyed the situation, he came home. I guess it wasn't his thing.
Makayla Baum and Lisa Moses were with the dogs and Lisa's dad said, “You girls have too many dogs to handle.”
“Oh, no,” said Makayla. “I'm doing okaaaaaay” as one of the strongest dogs pulled on the leash and she landed flat on the ground. She told me later that he didn't say anything else, but she then knew he was right.
Other nights they have taken a few less dogs for the walk. Another problem is that some of them are in heat and they are walking both male and female. More excitement, maybe, than the girls can handle.
Work began Wednesday last week to finish the barrow pits on 8800 West. I checked Thursday and workers were finished with the east side going north, and had part of it done going south. The work should be finished by the time you read this article. It looks a lot safer and will be less of a worry for the town and drivers along this road by winter. Seems like this has been going on for awhile now, but we are almost there! We are hoping this will finish the work for a long time to come.
Mike and Letha Harris were visiting next door a couple of days ago from North Salt Lake with grandchildren Marshall (13) and Nora (12). Marshall was carrying a long-handled net, so I had to stop and ask what he was after. He said they were hunting for frogs. Evidently there is a special place and he and Nora, with Grandpa's help, have a fun-filled, laughing good time trying to catch them. Haven't heard about the catch yet.
One year we had some small frogs in our yard. They were maybe an inch to a couple inches long and our grandkids had a ball chasing them around.
Be safe and careful. Some in town have had people coming to their homes looking for work or food and/or will work for food. One such person came to our home and even knew our names. Grant offered her food but she didn't like what we had. She wanted to work for money but we don't keep cash around. I wasn't home at the time and I am not saying that we should not help people that come to us — just saying be careful.
Whatever happened to Portage’s hospitality concerning waving on the Lane? Keep it up! I heard from several people who used to come see us that they really liked that custom. Now, you don't need to be afraid of COVID-19 when waving, so let’s start doing it again. Be sure and put your hand on the top of your steering wheel so people coming toward you can see the wave.
HAVE A GOOD WEEK AND ENJOY BEING ALIVE!