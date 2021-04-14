Our wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather will be celebrating his 90th birthday on April 19, 2021. No one is more surprised to be commemorating this milestone than Don Potter himself!
Dad was born in 1931 to Herman E. and Effie Manning Potter and was the oldest of five children. He grew up in Fielding where he learned to raise cattle, plant, haul hay, plow, irrigate, and ride horses up the mountain and past the “Windmills,” which was a very special piece of land belonging to the Potter family.
He graduated from Bear River High School in 1949 where he served as class president. This office automatically put him in charge of the next 60 years of class reunions, which he enjoyed being a part of. Soon after graduation he was drafted into the Army where he served as a gunner in the Korean War. It was there that he lost most of his hearing. After daily 155 mm, self-propelled, 100-pound projectiles being launched nearby and with no hearing protection provided, he thankfully came home with everything essential except clean socks and his hearing.
Following Korea, he attended Utah State University on the GI Bill, where he decided to major in Animal Husbandry. He met Annice Raye Benson on a corner near the Student Center. In order to spend more time with her he decided to take a few education classes with her along with finishing up his own degree. Mom and Dad both graduated in 1955 and were married in the Logan Temple on Aug. 1 of that same year. Shortly after they were married, Ann convinced him that going back to school for a degree in education would better serve him in the long run. As always, she was right. He returned to Utah State where he received a graduate degree in Educational Administration. They lived in Fielding for several years and then moved to Tremonton into their beautiful new home located right next to Bear River High School. He and Ann served a mission on Temple Square in Salt Lake City for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed working with the sister missionaries while assigned there. Together they traveled to nearly every continent in the world either by plane or a luxury cruise liner, and loved the precious time spent together. They were married for 63 wonderful years until dad’s beloved Ann passed away in August of 2017.
Fishing has always been one of Don’s favorite pastimes. Simply put, he is fishing’s number one all-time fan! He is most content when found on a lake or reservoir paddling around in his pontoon boat with a fishing pole in hand. He is also an avid enthusiast of war stories, history, books on tape, “60 Minutes,” and especially Utah State basketball.
Don taught at the old Plymouth school and was the last administrator before the district closed it. He then served as a reading and English teacher as well as an administrator at Bear River Junior High. He spent the remainder of his career as the principal at Corinne and Garland Elementary. He happily retired in 1992 after 35 years in education.
He is the father of four fabulous children: Denise Cooper (Cal), Val (Nancy) Potter, Teri (Alan) Burke, and Kent (Laurel) Potter. He is the grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 22, and a man well loved and admired by his family. Happy 90th, Dad!
His family will be holding a 90th birthday celebration on Saturday, April 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center located at 660 N. 300 E. in Tremonton. All friends and family are invited.