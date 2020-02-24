Donald Dean Woodward, 87, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.
Don was born April 11, 1932 in Brigham City, a son of Grace Hewitt and Floyd Alfred Woodward.
He graduated from Box Elder High School.
Don joined the Navy and served in the Korean War.
He married his sweetheart LaVone Brown on August 28, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Don was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served as a Home Teacher, Bishopric Counselor, and in ward and stake Sunday School Presidencies. He served as PTA President and on the Box Elder County Fair Board.
Don’s greatest joys included spending time with his family, farming and ranching. He had worked at Thiokol, Bargemate in Little Valley, self-employed truck driver, and drove for Vulcraft and was a custodian for Box Elder County School District.
He is survived by his wife LaVone; children: Roger (Cindy) Woodward; Mike (Teresa) Woodward; Natalie (Jeff) Wood; Tim (Lori) Woodward; Merrilee (Gary) Gardner and Jason Woodward; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way and sister Vicki (Larry) Ricketts.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly Diderickson.
“The family would like to thank Dr. Beard, Renew Hospice and Pioneer Care Center for all for their love and care.”
Funeral services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Corinne 2nd Ward Chapel, 2325 N. 4000 W., Corinne, Utah.
Viewings will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the Combined Veterans.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com