September 10, 1933 – April 7, 2023

Donna Toombs Flint passed away peacefully in the wee hours of the morning surrounded by family and an “Angel” on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the age of 89. Donna was the daughter of Roland John and Emma Marsh Toombs, born September 10, 1933, in Penrose, UT. She was raised in Promontory on the family ranch with her only sibling Jack Donald Toombs. She attended Box Elder High School for 9th and 10th grade (where she was a member of the swim team) before transferring to and graduating from Bear River High School.


