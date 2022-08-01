Doreen Elizabeth Ogborn Ellis, of Brigham City, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Ogden Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born October 11, 1965, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Ronald and Norma Mittelstaedt Ogborn. She was raised and educated in Tremonton, where her father worked for the police department. She graduated from Bear River High School then went on to graduate from Cosmetology school, and passed her state boards. She worked as a beautician for a few years.
Doreen was a very caring person, with a big heart. She spent a big part of her life caring for others who needed assistance, including friends, neighbors, and family. She was the type of person that if she met a stranger who needed her help, she would literally give them the shirt of her back to help them. Even at her death, she continues to live on helping people as she chose to be an organ donor. Recipients have already received vital organs, the ultimate gift of life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Doreen is survived by her two daughters, Shandi Lyon and Brittani Gardner. She is also survived by her mother Norma Ogborn: one sister Diane (Jeff) Black and a brother Roger (Nicki) Ogborn; a granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Ron Ogborn and a sister Debbie Gardner.
In her memory, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
