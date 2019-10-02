Doris Bingham Fuller passed away peacefully on Sept 27, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born January 11, 1936 to Howard and Edith Bingham in Tremonton, Utah. Doris and her sweetheart, Elden, were married in the Logan temple on March 21, 1955. This year they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Mom will always be known for her beautiful flower gardens and her candy making skills, especially divinity and peanut brittle. She was always a peacemaker. Everyone was her neighbor and friend, wherever she lived or how far away they lived. Mom always had a smile on her face and loved listening to and telling Dad’s stories. No matter what hardships she faced, she had a positive attitude. She has chased a bear with a frying pan, made milk shakes for the neighbor kids, and has always been a hard worker who looked for opportunities to help. This summer, she was still helping snip beans, make jam and cook dinner. She loved her family fiercely and thrived being around her grandchildren and especially the little great-grandchildren.
Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent many years faithfully serving in various church callings. One of her favorite callings was teaching the 7-8 year old primary class preparing the children for baptism. Mom loved going to baptisms and temple sealings. She lived, loved and taught the gospel with passion.
We will forever miss our sweet Mother here on earth, but we are happy to know that she is out of pain and with her family on the other side of the veil. We know she is watching out for all of us. As a family, we are grateful for the many friends, family, and doctors who have been there for her throughout the years; and especially in the last few months of her mortal life, helping and making memories.
Doris is survived by her husband, Elden; Roberta (Kelly) Filkins; Floyd (Connie) Fuller; David (Ruth) Fuller; Jolene (Kyle) Gibbons; 17 Grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Brothers Lewis (Koleen) Bingham, Gordon (Judith) Bingham Sisters Beverley (Glenn) Barfuss, Viola (Michael) Walters, Joyce (Lewis) McCombs, Maralyn (Larry) Stewart, Loretta (Garth) Parker, Norene (Warren) Udy. Brothers-in-law Thom Leishman and Vern Jorgensen. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Edith Bingham; brothers Harold and Kenneth Bingham, and Sisters Helen Leishman and Carol Jorgensen.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W. 15600 N. Fielding, Utah). Viewings were held on Tuesday evening, Oct. 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E. Tremonton, Utah) and at the church prior to the funeral service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment in the Garland Cemetery.
