Doris Hunsaker Heaton, age 86, a resident of Glen Ellyn, Illinois died at home on January 25, 2020. She was born May 22, 1933 in Elwood, Utah to Raymond & Gladys Hunsaker.
Doris married her high-school sweetheart Glen in 1953, in the Logan Temple. Together they lived in Utah, California, and Nevada before moving to Glen Ellyn, Illinois in 1973. They enjoyed being workers in the Chicago Temple.
Until her retirement, Doris had a meaningful career as the surgical coordinator for the Wheaton Eye Clinic. Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She taught her grandchildren a love of nature and was a talented gardener, concerned with creating protective habitats for honeybees and butterflies. She was a skilled seamstress and loved sewing for her family. She enjoyed Russian literature and classical music.
She is survived by her three children, Kathy (Leonard) Heaton Smith of Warrenville, Illinois; Joel Ray Heaton of Oak Park, Illinois; and Nancy (William) DeLoach of Downers Grove, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Also survived by her brothers C. Ben (the late Jenae) Hunsaker and Carlos (Babe) Hunsaker. Preceded in death by her husband Glen (1995), her granddaughter Rachel Pearl Heaton, and three siblings.
Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at (630) 668-0027.