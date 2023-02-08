OBIT Mason

Douglas Mirl Mason, third son of Dr. Reese B. Mason and M. Christine Blossom Mason, of Tremonton, Utah passed away on Saturday, 21 January 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was diagnosed with cancer last November.

He was raised in Tremonton and attended McKinley Elementary School, Bear River Junior High, and Bear River High School. As a youth, he sent summers at his grandfather’s farm in Howell, Utah. As a family project, he participated in raising cattle. He moved to Arizona as a teenager and worked for J.D. Harris Trucking before starting his own commercial kitchen design company. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


