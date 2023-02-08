Douglas Mirl Mason, third son of Dr. Reese B. Mason and M. Christine Blossom Mason, of Tremonton, Utah passed away on Saturday, 21 January 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was diagnosed with cancer last November.
He was raised in Tremonton and attended McKinley Elementary School, Bear River Junior High, and Bear River High School. As a youth, he sent summers at his grandfather’s farm in Howell, Utah. As a family project, he participated in raising cattle. He moved to Arizona as a teenager and worked for J.D. Harris Trucking before starting his own commercial kitchen design company. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his daughter, Racheal Melissa Mason; brothers Richard Reese Mason of Littleton, Colorado; Joseph Wayne (Cherie Lee) Mason of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Curtis B (Paula) Mason of Smithfield, Utah; and his sister, Melanie (Nathan) Smith of Mesa, Arizona. He is also survived by his foster sister Alice (Jeffery) Gifford of Page, Arizona and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reese and Christine Mason; a cousin, Bryce Archibald; and a niece, Taylor Mason.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, 18 February 2023, at The Graduate Hotel Temple Rooftop, 225 E. Apache Blvd, Tempe, Arizona 85281 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Those interested in sending flowers should direct delivery to the hotel. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations be made to either the Arizona Animal Welfare League (aawl.org) at 30 N 40th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85034 or to the American Cancer Society (give.cancerresearch.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.