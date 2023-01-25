farmers market 1 (copy)

Patrons visit booths at the inaugural Tremonton Farmers Market Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Midland Square. The city is planning a major renovation at the downtown plaza using funds awarded through a large grant from the State of Utah.

 Leader File Photo

Tremonton’s downtown public plaza is slated to get a half-million-dollar makeover as the city has been awarded a large grant from the State of Utah designed to help smaller cities with their economic development efforts.

Tremonton is set to receive more than $400,000 through the Rural Communities Opportunity Grant, one of several grant programs administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. The grant requires a 30% match from the city, which equates to about $120,000 and will come from existing city funds earmarked for Main Street improvements.


