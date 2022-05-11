The flowering crabapple trees provided a lovely backdrop and a fitting visual metaphor last Saturday for a new event that, by all early accounts, is set to become a fixture in the ongoing effort to create a bustling downtown atmosphere in Tremonton.
The inaugural Tremonton Farmers Market drew large crowds on May 7 to Midland Square, where more than 30 local vendors were selling a wide variety of homemade arts, crafts and foods to an eager public on a picture-perfect springtime afternoon.
At many booths, the only problem was not having enough product on hand to meet the demand. At The Quirky Cookie, proprietor Lindsay Haberstick, who made the trip over from Cache Valley, was taking notes on which varieties of her artisan cookies had sold out early so she could make more to bring next month.
She signed up for the Tremonton market after learning that the well-established Saturday market in Logan was already full and not accepting new vendors this year.
“It’s turned out really well so far,” said Haberstick, one of many who signed up to have a booth for the full six months of the market, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month through October.
At the Cooks Crops booth, Lori, Shauna and Marissa Cook were selling vegetable starters from their greenhouse in Tremonton alongside their fresh-baked zucchini bread. Shauna Cook said the family, which is also on board for the full market season, is selling starters for now but will be offering fresh-picked produce as the growing season progresses.
Jessica Howell of Garland initially signed up for just one market date, but after selling out of cinnamon rolls and creating a buzz for her homemade pure vanilla extract, plans to extend her stay at the market.
“We wanted to get a feel for it first, but we will be back,” Howell said.
After just one event, the Tremonton Farmers Market, much like the trees that will shade it all summer, is in full bloom.
Sara Mohrman, who opened Main Street Mercantile just across the street from Midland Square shortly after moving to Tremonton last year, spearheaded the effort to create the market and was beaming as she watched the vision come to life before her eyes on Saturday.
She said interest has already to progressed to the point that prospective vendors will soon have to join a waiting list, and there are already talks about closing down 100 West next to the square on market days to make room for more.
“I’m so excited that it’s been good for everyone,” said Morhman, who pointed out that the foot traffic was spilling out past the square to other nearby businesses, working toward the greater goal of creating a more vibrant overall downtown ambience.
A free kids’ craft event in which children decorated terra cotta planting pots was a big hit, as was the Mayor’s Giant Pumpkin Contest, for which Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren was on hand to distribute pumpkin seeds to local youth aged 18 or younger.
Within the first two hours, Holmgren had already given out the 450 seeds he brought to more than 100 kids, and was busy signing up more on a waiting list. He said the seeds will produce pumpkins that can weigh up to 300 pounds or more, and a contest will be held on the last market date in October to see whose grew the biggest, and to recognize all who participated.
“It’s even better than we imagined,” he said of Saturday’s turnout. “Really excited to see everyone come out and support this.”