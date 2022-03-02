One of the entities important to the infrastructure of the area surrounding Corinne met last week. The Corinne Drainage Maintenance District held their annual meeting at Corinne City hall under the direction of Van Bingham. Other officers include Ben Ferry, Dan Norman and Secretary LaVonne Woodward.
What does the drainage district do? Because of the upkeep by the district, drain tiles, ditches, drain boxes, etc. scattered around the Corinne area, irrigation water flows to crops, septic tanks work and ditches carry water correctly.
One of the problems encountered by the district is the lack of information of land ownership change as development of homes increases and land parcels are broken up. Tax is an important part of funding for services. Correction of irrigation problems are charged for equipment time and labor.
At the end of the meeting, citizens were encouraged to report irrigation problems that may need correction.
Also meeting last week were the Bear River Canal Company shareholders. As they did not meet last year due to COVID mandates, there was a lot to discuss. Shareholders were asked to pass the articles of amendment and restatement to the articles of incorporation of the Rear River Canal Company as prepared by the legal firm of Clyde Snow & Associates. This firm has knowledge concerning natural resources and water law.
Some of the changes in the articles included removing step-by-step information correcting a problem and placing it in a book of procedure. The articles were accepted by the shareholders.
Trevor Nielsen, general manager, led the discussion on grants that have been applied for, accepted and used on different projects in the area. The funds were included in the financial presentation. Nielsen proposed the canal company continue to pursue a “huge” grant to pipe or enclose the original Hammond Canal and move its location, labeled PL-566. As it will involve in-house funding, shareholders will be kept abreast of developments and make the final decision of involvement. Construction would not begin until 2025-28.
Nielsen also explained the use of an automated, solar-powered gate system that would control the depth of the pool. He stated that many gates are dilapidated and need replacing. It would cost approximately $7 million to automate the whole system.
During the meeting, Randy Udy was introduced as the newly hired “boots to the ground” associate manager. Elected to the board of directors were Bob Roche, Charles Holmgren, and Blake Norman. Ditch riders were recognized and applauded for their efforts. Shareholders were encouraged to call their area director and/or ditch rider for irrigation difficulties. We can’t fix it if we don’t know about it, said Nielsen.