November’s general election came down to the luck of the draw in Honeyville, where an unprecedented three-way tie for two open city council seats led to some temporary confusion as to who the winners would be.
When the vote counts came in on Nov. 5, three candidates — Sharon Lorimer, Dale Millsap and Paul Groberg — had each received 234 votes, or 16.31 percent of the total vote.
To break the stalemate, the city referred to Utah state statute on elections, which states that “if two or more candidates for a position have an equal and the highest number of votes for any office, the election officer shall, in a public meeting held within 30 days after the day on which the canvass is completed, determine the candidate selected, by lot, in the presence of each candidate subject to the tie.”
Tiles from the board game Scrabble, inscribed with the initials of each candidate, were placed into a bowl. Honeyville City Clerk Brittiny Chlarson drew tiles for Lorimer and Millsap, breaking the tie.
The three open city council seats are now filled, as Trevor Gardner won a seat outright by garnering 348 votes, or 24.25 percent of the total, on Election Day.