As spring tries to interrupt cold days, Corinne City would like to remind OHV riders in town that their vehicles must be registered; the driver must have a driver’s license and helmet if under the age of 18. Also, all speed limits and street signs must be obeyed. Violations will result in a citation.
Don’t forget the drive-through Easter Egg fun Saturday, April 3. City hall will be handing out gift certificates to children ages 12 and under which can be presented to local business for a prize. Walk, run or drive to city hall from 10 to 11 a.m. for certificates.
Hopefully spring break is giving everyone the boost needed to finish out the school year with vigor and enthusiasm. If not, there are a couple of more days to work on that goal.
Hold on to your hats: the most favored holiday by adults and children everywhere is nearly upon us — April Fool’s Day. Be watchful and resourceful.